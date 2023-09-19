The UPside - Paulette Archambeau

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is Paulette Archambeau.

As a UPS delivery person, Paulette Archambeau was known for skipping her lunch break to spend a little extra time talking with her customers or even shoveling the stairs for a customer. She’s retired now but hasn’t stopped doing what she can for her community.

Archambeau transports seniors to medical appointments and stops by to check in on and have a friendly chat with people who struggle to leave their homes. She is also an active member of the Chassell VFW Auxiliary and is always stepping up to help with fundraisers for the VFW as well as other organizations.

Paulette’s dedication to helping out where she can seems to have no end– she’s even been known to help shovel the roof of her church.

For giving so much of her own time to helping the organizations and individuals of her community, Paulette Archambeau is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.