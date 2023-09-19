Superior Watershed Partnership offers energy assistance

Superior Watershed Partnership office in Marquette.
Superior Watershed Partnership office in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP)’s Michigan Energy Assistance Program is ready to help those who are dreading cold weather energy costs.

The program works with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to offer assistance to individuals or families at or below 150% of the federal poverty line.

“Once they are approved, we can help them for up to $2,500 per grant term with their heat and their electric bills. We can also help with the SER co-pays. We do have program requirements, they have to meet before we can do that, but we help 2,500 families every year with energy assistance,” said Tonya Swenor, SWP Energy & Climate Program manager.

Swenor says the SWP works to help families in need through short-term financial difficulties but also helps make their homes more energy efficient.

“By providing energy assistance we’re helping people through their immediate crisis but, we take it further than that. We provide energy education, so we can help people learn how to reduce their energy consumption. We offer home energy assessments where we come in the home and provide additional education and install items in their home and then we can even come back and do weatherization and sometimes even residential solar installation,” Swenor said.

Swenor also says people shouldn’t feel ashamed to ask for assistance.

“We see a lot of people that come here and they feel really bad about asking for help, but we’re here to help. That’s why we’re here and the money comes from the people of the state. It’s collected from a funding factor on their utility bills. People need help sometimes and that’s why we’re here and they should never feel bad to come here,” Swenor said.

Energy Assistance Program applications are accepted through September each year. Oct. 1 begins a new fiscal year, so people would have to reapply after that date.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
39-year-old James Kamal Itani
UPDATE: Florida man who set fire to MSP cruisers arraigned in court, faces multiple felony charges
Cody Freeman and Ronnee Pietrantonio were arrested after a search warrant revealed drugs and...
2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment

Latest News

The Federal Department of Education awarded Norway Elementary School with a Blue-Ribbon Award...
Norway Elementary wins Blue Ribbon Award
Elon Musk says he may charge a monthly fee for all X users; Trending Topics: Late summer Aurora...
TV6 First Look at the Web 9/19/2023
Investigators say a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the center line, and rolled into...
Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Boxley faces two charges: assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and...
Ishpeming woman accused of setting ex-husband on fire enters not guilty plea