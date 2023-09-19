Packers fans asked to update their Packers App before gameday

Packers showcase 4K video boards and other upgrades at Lambeau Field
Packers showcase 4K video boards and other upgrades at Lambeau Field
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are reminding ticketholders to update their app before the next game, or they might not get into Lambeau Field.

The latest version of the Packers mobile app features critical updates to the app’s integration with Ticketmaster. Because of these changes, fans and ticket holders must update their Packers app prior to arriving at Lambeau Field to access their tickets to Sunday’s game through the app.

Fans who do not update their Packers app before gameday will not be able to access their tickets through the app, the Packers said in a statement Tuesday. Those who cannot update the app can still access their tickets via web browser.

The Packers website has more information on the app.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment
Boxley appeared in the Alger County Circuit Court room for an arraignment.
Ishpeming woman accused of setting ex-husband on fire enters not guilty plea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump plans to meet with striking autoworkers in Michigan instead of attending second GOP debate