New Houghton County Prosecuting Attorney resigns

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County’s new prosecuting attorney is stepping down at the end of this month.

Paul LaBine was sworn in on July 24. At that time, LaBine said his primary task was to aggressively recruit some attorneys for the office. LaBine said Tuesday that he’s been unable to get any help, and it’s not a one-man job to prosecute the county’s criminal cases.

In July, LaBine said there should be two more attorneys in the office - a chief assistant prosecutor and an assistant prosecutor.

LaBine says he plans to finish strong over the next couple of weeks, and hopes the next person can do a better job of getting attorneys in the office to help. LaBine says he has no immediate plans for his future but plans to spend time with his family after leaving the office.

LaBine took over for Brittany Bulleit, who is now the judge for the 12th Circuit Court. Judge Bulleit will now have to appoint a new prosecutor to serve through the end of 2024. That person would have to decide if they want to run in the November 2024 general election for a chance to continue holding the office.

After LaBine leaves the office at the end of the month, the Michigan Attorney General’s office and attorneys from surrounding counties will step in to fill the gap until a new prosecutor is appointed.

LaBine was a Hancock City Council member from 2016 until he resigned to become the county prosecutor. He also served as mayor from 2019 until this year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.