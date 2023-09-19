New electric car charging ports coming to 2 Upper Peninsula towns

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette will be getting two new electric car charging stations and Munising will be getting three thanks to grant funding from the Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

The Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP) was awarded a Charge Up Michigan grant from EGLE for $168,405 to install two Level 3 electric vehicle charging stations in downtown Marquette.

The SWP was also awarded a grant for $231,100 through Charge Up Michigan to install three more Level 3 electric charging stations for the City of Munising.

Kathleen Henry, SWP special projects coordinator, said the Level 3 charging ports are the fastest port option.

“We do have a handful of chargers throughout town, the City of Marquette, run by the Downtown Development Authority, but Level 3 is the fastest, and I believe they will be the first ones in the town of Marquette,” said Henry.

The SWP expects the new ports to be ready by next summer or fall.

They are expecting the Marquette station to be located in the parking lot next to the historic ore dock in Downtown Marquette, and Munising’s along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Project partners include Innovate Marquette SmartZone, the City of Marquette and the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

