MTU students get ahead with fall Career Fair

MTU Students, most dressed for success, filled the Student Development Complex on Tuesday.
By Caden Meines
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Students are taking the next step in finding a career.

The university held its fall Career Fair at the Student Development Complex on Tuesday. The building hosted 376 employers, looking to potentially hire students.

Third-year Marketing Student Nathaniel Vogler said he has already found success at the career fair.

“This past summer, I landed an internship with a big company down in Appleton, Wisconsin, and I fully attribute it to the career fair here at Tech,” Vogler said. “You walk around, you talk to, maybe, 20 to 30 vendors in a day, and it gives you the best opportunity to create as many options for yourself as you can.”

Thousands of students like Vogler attended the career fair. Many of the employers came from across the country, with Michigan Tech Alumni running some tables.

Nucor Melt Shop Metallurgist Katie Amar-Fox graduated in 2019. She said she was able to kickstart her future because of the career fair.

“I was able to speak with Nucor when I was a second year here at Tech,” Amar-Fox said. “Then, I did a few different internships with them down in Alabama and over in Illinois, then landed a full-time spot down in Arkansas. Since then, I’ve moved up to New York with them. I’ve been really enjoying it.”

MTU Director of Career Services Jenna Lane said the career fair is just the beginning, as some employers look to interview students on campus.

“They want to get through the recruiting process as quickly as possible,” Lane said. “Many offices on our campus have been donated by staff and faculty, and other rooms. We will be spreading those employers out all over campus, and they will probably do over 1,000 interviews.”

Lane said there were 20 more employers on a waitlist for the career fair. She said the school is looking into ways to open the event to more companies next year.

