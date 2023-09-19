Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - A Mohawk man is dead after a rollover crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 2:10 a.m. to investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash on US-41 in Mohawk. Investigators say a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old man from Mohawk was northbound when the vehicle lost control, crossed the center line, and rolled into an unoccupied residence.

The driver was transported from the scene by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System - Portage where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The man’s name has not been released.

The Michigan State Police Calumet Post, Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Allouez Township Fire and First Responders and Calumet Township Fire assisted the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

