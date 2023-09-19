Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - A Mohawk man is dead after a rollover crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 2:10 a.m. to investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash on US-41 in Mohawk. Investigators say a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old man from Mohawk was northbound when the vehicle lost control, crossed the center line, and rolled into an unoccupied residence.

The driver was transported from the scene by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System - Portage where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The man’s name has not been released.

The Michigan State Police Calumet Post, Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Allouez Township Fire and First Responders and Calumet Township Fire assisted the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old James Kamal Itani
UPDATE: Florida man who set fire to MSP cruisers arraigned in court, faces multiple felony charges
Cody Freeman and Ronnee Pietrantonio were arrested after a search warrant revealed drugs and...
2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County
Michigan State acting head football coach Harlon Barnett speaks during an NCAA college football...
Michigan State tells football coach Mel Tucker it will fire him for misconduct with rape survivor
UP Health System - Marquette.
Legislation could impose mandatory limits on number of patients nurses are assigned
The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in...
Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash

Latest News

Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
Nicole Johnson, a librarian with Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library, stops by to preview an...
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library’s Nicole Johnson talks about hosting an Introduction to Birdwatching
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment
Neil Hanson
Michigamme Township clerk resigns, recall taken off November ballot