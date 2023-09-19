Marquette County Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates 20 years

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County non-profit is celebrating 20 years of business.

The Marquette County Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Harvey is set to hold an event Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate. There will be raffles, radio DJs, a scavenger hunt and a store sale.

Re-Store Director Bob Howe said the store is a great recycler for the community.

“We help keep stuff out of the landfill, we’re basically recyclers. We do recycle metal, we recycle cardboard and a lot of the furniture that we get is sometimes in pieces and we’ll put them back together and renovate them and restore them,” said Howe.

Howe also says the event is a great way for families to grab some affordable household materials.

