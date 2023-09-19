LIVE Art and Word Contest underway

2022 Grand Prize winner “I Can’t Breathe.” by Ethann from Negaunee
2022 Grand Prize winner “I Can’t Breathe.” by Ethann from Negaunee(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. art contest is opening conversations about mental health and suicide.

Folks can submit their art for the 4th annual LIVE Art and Word Contest. Anyone in the U.P. can submit an original piece of visual artwork or written word that addresses the theme of mental health awareness. There are two new age groups this year – middle schoolers and high schoolers.

There will be cash prizes for the winners in each age group for visual art and written word.

Organizers say the contest will help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health awareness.

“It’s just a way to really engage the community and showcase the talent of the people we have here,” said Amy Poirier, GLRC community relations and marketing director and west facilitator. “The entries in the past have been unbelievable. And really to open up that conversation which will help break the stigma around mental health and suicide.”

Adults can submit art pieces here. Middle and high schoolers can submit art here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
39-year-old James Kamal Itani
UPDATE: Florida man who set fire to MSP cruisers arraigned in court, faces multiple felony charges
Cody Freeman and Ronnee Pietrantonio were arrested after a search warrant revealed drugs and...
2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment

Latest News

The range will feature clay pigeon shooting, archery, 400 yards of target shooting and it meets...
DNR public shooting range to open this fall
The SWP expects the new ports to be ready by next summer or fall.
New electric car charging ports coming to 2 Upper Peninsula towns
The Hurley Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals responsible...
Hurley Police seeks information following string of vehicle break-ins
He submitted a letter of resignation in August, saying his last day as Michigamme Township’s...
Michigamme Township clerk resigns, recall taken off November ballot