LIVE Art and Word Contest underway

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. art contest is opening conversations about mental health and suicide.

Folks can submit their art for the 4th annual LIVE Art and Word Contest. Anyone in the U.P. can submit an original piece of visual artwork or written word that addresses the theme of mental health awareness. There are two new age groups this year – middle schoolers and high schoolers.

There will be cash prizes for the winners in each age group for visual art and written word.

Organizers say the contest will help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health awareness.

“It’s just a way to really engage the community and showcase the talent of the people we have here,” said Amy Poirier, GLRC community relations and marketing director and west facilitator. “The entries in the past have been unbelievable. And really to open up that conversation which will help break the stigma around mental health and suicide.”

Adults can submit art pieces here. Middle and high schoolers can submit art here.

