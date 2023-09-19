Ishpeming woman accused of setting ex-husband on fire enters not guilty plea

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming woman accused of setting her ex-husband on fire in Christmas pled not guilty in circuit court Tuesday.

Julie Boxley, 52, is accused of lighting James Boxley on fire at their apartment in Christmas in 2021. She appeared in Alger County Circuit Court for an arraignment Tuesday morning.

Boxley faces two charges: assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to murder.

She was found competent in August to proceed in court but her Defense Attorney disagrees.

“This woman is very mentally ill, and we are going to provide that proof to the court in hopes of resolving this in her favor. She is innocent until proven guilty and wait for all the facts to come in,” Jennifer France said.

Boxley’s pre-trial hearing will take place on Oct. 17 at the Alger County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.