Ishpeming woman accused of setting ex-husband on fire enters not guilty plea

Boxley appeared in the Alger County Circuit Court room for an arraignment.
Boxley appeared in the Alger County Circuit Court room for an arraignment.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming woman accused of setting her ex-husband on fire in Christmas pled not guilty in circuit court Tuesday.

Julie Boxley, 52, is accused of lighting James Boxley on fire at their apartment in Christmas in 2021. She appeared in Alger County Circuit Court for an arraignment Tuesday morning.

Boxley faces two charges: assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to murder.

She was found competent in August to proceed in court but her Defense Attorney disagrees.

“This woman is very mentally ill, and we are going to provide that proof to the court in hopes of resolving this in her favor. She is innocent until proven guilty and wait for all the facts to come in,” Jennifer France said.

Boxley’s pre-trial hearing will take place on Oct. 17 at the Alger County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
39-year-old James Kamal Itani
UPDATE: Florida man who set fire to MSP cruisers arraigned in court, faces multiple felony charges
Cody Freeman and Ronnee Pietrantonio were arrested after a search warrant revealed drugs and...
2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County
Michigan State acting head football coach Harlon Barnett speaks during an NCAA college football...
Michigan State tells football coach Mel Tucker it will fire him for misconduct with rape survivor
UP Health System - Marquette.
Legislation could impose mandatory limits on number of patients nurses are assigned

Latest News

Paul LaBine was sworn in as Houghton County Prosecuting Attorney on July 24, 2023.
New Houghton County Prosecuting Attorney resigns
Gwinn Area Community Schools encourages public to attend first-round interviews for open superintendent position
Mel Tucker responds to MSU in regards to his termination
Sarah and Scott Ash join Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News.
Ash’s Restaurant rolling out seasonal fall menu