Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library’s Nicole Johnson talks about hosting an Introduction to Birdwatching

For avid birdwatchers or complete amateurs! All ages welcome.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosts Introduction to Birdwatching
By Mandy Koskela
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nicole Johnson, a librarian with Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library, stops by to preview their Introduction to Birdwatching event with Mandy Koskela.

To learn more and sign up, click here. To see more events held by Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library, click here.

