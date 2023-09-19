Houghton County Road Commission appeals for spring flood repair money

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Road Commission is trying again to get money from the federal government to help repair damage from this past spring’s flood.

The commission initially asked FEMA for $8 million but was denied. Instead, the state gave Houghton County $500,000 based on its population.

Now, The Houghton County Road Commission Highway Engineer Kevin Harju said the commission is working with the state to get the appeal approved. He says, for now, the worst damages will be addressed.

“The $500,000 will help us get some of the worst sections of the roads. A lot of it is on the local road systems and we want to make the road safe back for the motoring public again but there is far more damage than what $500,000 can accomplish,” said Harju.

Harju also said if people notice any road damage in their area to reach out to the County Road Commission.

