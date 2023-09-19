Gwinn Area Community Schools encourages public to attend first-round interviews for open superintendent position

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education has selected and scheduled four candidates for first-round interviews for the open superintendent role next week.

The interviews will take place Monday, Sept. 25 at the Gwinn Area Community Middle/High School library and will include:

4:30 p.m. - Joanna Bennink, M.Ed./MBA, Director West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics, Spring Lake

5:30 p.m. - Travis Depuydt, Ed.S., Principal OH/HS), Bark River-Harris Schools

6:30 p.m. - Ezekiel Ohan, M.Ed., Secondary Principal, DPSCD, Detroit

7:30 p.m. - Sara Croney, Ph.D., Interim Superintendent, Gwinn Schools

District staff, parents and community members are encouraged to attend the interviews. There will be an opportunity to provide feedback to the board after each of the interviews.

