Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to expand use of ignition interlock devices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday expanding the use of ignition interlock devices.

An ignition interlock is an in-vehicle device that measures alcohol concentration before starting the car.

People who violate the state’s driving while intoxicated (DWI) law may be placed in the interlock program and receive a restricted license from the secretary of state after installing an ignition interlock device.

The legislation would allow judges in the state’s drug treatment, mental health and veterans treatment courts to order an ignition interlock device when appropriate for a defendant. Under current law, only judges in the state’s DWI/sobriety courts can issue such an order.

The legislation would also create the Specialty Court Interlock Program and apply the current requirements for the DWI/Sobriety Court Interlock Program to the new program.

The bills passed the House earlier in September.

“Specialty treatment courts are a unique facet of our justice system that help offer a path to true restoration,” said state Senator Kevin Hertel. “By marrying treatment for underlying concerns with supervised rehabilitation, these courts offer reduced recidivism and increased community support. I am grateful to my legislative colleagues and the governor for their help in expanding these vital programs.”

Senate Bill 134 was sponsored by state Senator Ruth Johnson, R–Holly, and Senate Bill 135 was sponsored by state Senator Kevin Hertel, D–St. Clair Shores.

