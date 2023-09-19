DNR public shooting range to open this fall

The range will feature clay pigeon shooting, archery, 400 yards of target shooting and it meets...
The range will feature clay pigeon shooting, archery, 400 yards of target shooting and it meets ADA guidelines.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is close to opening the long-awaited public shooting range in Richmond Township.

DNR deputy public information officer, John Pepin, said this $2 million project was 30 years in the making.

The range will feature clay pigeon shooting, archery, 400 yards of target shooting and it meets ADA guidelines.

Pepin said the site used to be home to an illegal shooting range. With the help of the Michigan National Guard, 142 tons of trash were removed from that area. It is now blocked off, and the DNR asks that people obey signage and not cross or shoot in those areas.

“We have a significant concern for safety at the developing range site and the surrounding areas,” Pepin said in a press release. “We have workers in the area and shooting should not be taking place until the range is opened.”

Pepin said this is the first public DNR shooting range in the Upper Peninsula.

“We have several others in Lower Michigan, but this will be the first up here and we’re excited to offer it. It gives people near the population concentrations of Marquette, Ishpeming and Negaunee a relatively close place to come,” said the public information officer.

A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, and will be open to the public.

The range is West of Marquette in Richmond Township, off Marquette County Road 480 along the Goose Lake boating access site road.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
39-year-old James Kamal Itani
UPDATE: Florida man who set fire to MSP cruisers arraigned in court, faces multiple felony charges
Cody Freeman and Ronnee Pietrantonio were arrested after a search warrant revealed drugs and...
2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment

Latest News

2022 Grand Prize winner “I Can’t Breathe.” by Ethann from Negaunee
LIVE Art and Word Contest underway
The SWP expects the new ports to be ready by next summer or fall.
New electric car charging ports coming to 2 Upper Peninsula towns
The Hurley Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals responsible...
Hurley Police seeks information following string of vehicle break-ins
He submitted a letter of resignation in August, saying his last day as Michigamme Township’s...
Michigamme Township clerk resigns, recall taken off November ballot