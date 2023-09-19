DNR public shooting range to open this fall

RICHMOND COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is close to opening the long-awaited public shooting range in Richmond Township.

DNR deputy public information officer, John Pepin, said this $2 million project was 30 years in the making.

The range will feature clay pigeon shooting, archery, 400 yards of target shooting and it meets ADA guidelines.

Pepin said the site used to be home to an illegal shooting range. With the help of the Michigan National Guard, 142 tons of trash were removed from that area. It is now blocked off, and the DNR asks that people obey signage and not cross or shoot in those areas.

“We have a significant concern for safety at the developing range site and the surrounding areas,” Pepin said in a press release. “We have workers in the area and shooting should not be taking place until the range is opened.”

Pepin said this is the first public DNR shooting range in the Upper Peninsula.

“We have several others in Lower Michigan, but this will be the first up here and we’re excited to offer it. It gives people near the population concentrations of Marquette, Ishpeming and Negaunee a relatively close place to come,” said the public information officer.

A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, and will be open to the public.

The range is West of Marquette in Richmond Township, off Marquette County Road 480 along the Goose Lake boating access site road.

