Copper Country artist creates elephant-themed mural at Chicago Beefs following painting theft

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Country Artist Jessica Jones is painting a mural in one of the bathrooms at downtown Houghton’s Chicago Beefs restaurant.

“At first, it was going to be two elephants on the wall,” said Jones. “I didn’t know really much before then, and then I was like ‘Oh, we’ll add some hills and sunset’, and then I was like ‘Oh, a tree would go good there.’ So, I just paint as I go, let the creativity flow.”

Her inspiration for the project? A theft.

Last month, a painting she had given the restaurant depicting a blue, one-eyed elephant was stolen from the bathroom. Jones says she was inspired to memorialize the loss by giving visitors to the restaurant something much bigger to enjoy.

“It was devastating losing the art piece,” Jones said. “Maybe the person will bring it back, but if they don’t, well now I have something that will be there.”

According to Chicago Beefs Owner Mike Glenn, the painting has yet to be returned, though there has been a sign of progress.

“I got a message on Facebook from someone asking the dimensions and the description and if could I forward another picture to them,” said Glenn. “I did, and I haven’t heard back from that person.”

Glenn says almost every day, someone drops in to ask about the stolen painting. He also adds that, while the loss is unfortunate, it has also brought about some good by inspiring others.

“One of my employees is an artist, and asked if she could paint the other bathroom with a Chicago motif,” added Glenn. “So. only good things are happening from this, and I could almost thank the person that stole that painting.”

