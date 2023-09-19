Ash’s Restaurant rolling out seasonal fall menu

SPREAD EAGLE, Wis. (WLUC) - An upscale casual restaurant is gearing up for the change of seasons, and it wants to show you what it has to offer.

Ash’s Restaurant updates its menu seasonally to incorporate the freshest ingredients and flavors.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by to hear from owners Scott and Sarah Ash about what the restaurant offers.

Located on a snowmobile trail, the restaurant services anyone from snowmobilers fresh from their ride, to couples celebrating date night.

One a month, the restaurant hosts private wine dinners that get you a four-course meal, each paired with a different wine.

Though you’ll see new menu items with each season, fan-favorite staples will stick around year-long.

Ash says that the fried goat cheese balls and chicken marsala are two of the restaurant’s most popular dishes.

Chef Scott Ash cooks up popular menu items at Ash's Restaurant.

Ash’s Restaurant is at 1853 Old Highway 69 in Spread Eagle, WI.

It’s open Wednesday through Saturday in the fall and winter months.

Take a look at the menu, make a reservation, and book your spot at the next wine dinner at ashs-restaurant.com.

