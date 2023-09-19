Annual mobile mammogram returns to Baraga

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, according to the CDC.

KBIC Health System Chief Medical Officer Sophina Calderon said having a mobile mammogram service is vital in areas like Upper Michigan.

“Especially here in the U.P., it’s hard to get over to a facility to get it done. Access to things in the U.P. is quite limited as far as health care goes in general. To be able to get a mammogram here, that is something mobile and on wheels to get it where it needs to go, is a great thing.” said Calderon.

No insurance is needed to use the mobile mammogram unit from Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services. This mobile service is in Baraga for its third year and will be at the KBIC Health Center all day Tuesday.

Patient and Nurse Lisa Rogers said it’s important that women come to get an annual screening to catch any early signs of breast cancer. She also says a good way to combat nerves is to bring your friends along and make it an all-day girl’s event.

“It’s very important. I encourage everybody that I work with and even family and friends to get the mammogram completed. If we can come up as a group and make it like a fun day and get it taken care of is even better,” said Rogers.

With one in every eight women having risk of breast cancer, it is important to make early detection accessible. If breast cancer is found early it can be treated.

Calderon also said having a diagnosis can be difficult but reminds women that there are many support groups available to reach out to.

“It’s a scary process to go through to find something and detect something that then needs further follow-up, but there are a lot of support groups for women with breast cancer once they are diagnosed,” said Calderon.

The KBIC says the mobile mammogram service will be open at its Baraga clinic all day tomorrow for women considering a screening.

