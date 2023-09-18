WATCH: Loud Acre Farms opens for season, Iron Co. Ducks Unlimited Dinner tickets on sale soon

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday we take a look at how you can get tickets for the Iron County Ducks Unlimited Dinner happening in October, the Loud Acre Farms opening weekend, a national blood shortage, sports action from this weekend and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 17, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

