Seasonal start to the week then a warmer stretch

High pressure continues to control conditions during the first portion of this week. This morning watch out for areas of locally dense fog. Lake effect clouds and sprinkles will be around early today. Otherwise, we’re looking at sunshine and seasonal temperatures through tomorrow. Then, an upper-level ridge builds across the region in the jetstream. This will bring an unseasonably warm air mass resulting in a warming trend extending into the weekend.

Today: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s north, low to mid 60s south

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to upper 60s along shorelines, upper 60s to low 70s inland

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, isolated low 80s inland

Saturday: Partly cloudy with chances for showers west

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, isolated 80s inland

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

