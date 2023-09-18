RE/MAX to hold fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. real estate agency is raising money for children this week.

RE/MAX is holding a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals in Marquette on Wednesday. The fundraiser will include silent auctions, food, and prizes. There will also be a host of family-friendly activities such as bounce houses, games and adult tricycle races.

Last year, the event raised over $34,000 for CMN.

“This is a great way to give back,” said Fran Sevegney, RE/MAX 1st Realty broker/owner. “We love being involved. We love helping kids in need with medical situations that need financial support. There’s been so many families and children here in the U.P. that have been helped by this cause and by this wonderful foundation.”

The fundraiser will be this Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at RE/MAX 1st Realty in Marquette.

