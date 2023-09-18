Northwoods Animal Shelter to hold Paw-sta fundraiser

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County animal shelter is holding its annual pasta fundraiser and you can still buy tickets.

Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River is holding its Paw-sta fundraiser and gun raffle. The shelter sells 300 tickets and has around 100 still left for purchase for the dinner.

For the gun raffle, they have around 200 tickets still left. One of the organizers for the event Patty Cain says it’s the shelter’s most important fundraiser.

“It’s important to support the shelter as we are not for profit and we work off of strictly donations right now, and we just need everyone’s help, and we help the community all over Iron County and beyond with animal care,” Northwoods Animal Shelter Fundraising Coordinator Patty Cain said.

Tickets for the dinner are $15 for adults and $12 for kids. The event is on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Iron River Country Club.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.