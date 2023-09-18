NMU Wildpups visit Lydia Olson Library for animal-assisted therapy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU students addressed their mental health by spending quality time with furry friends on Monday.

The NMU Wildpups visited the Lydia Olson Library for animal-assisted therapy. Students could pet and play with eight registered therapy dogs from noon until 2 p.m. They met Wildpups Ben, Rosie, Molly, Sal, Sissy, Ramsey, Fonzie, and Hugo.

Organizers said the goal of the event was to bring cheer to students and faculty.

“We’re really looking to bring campus together,” said Michelle Andriacchi, NMU nursing professor. “This can bring stress relief, or it can bring happiness to someone during their day […] We want to be able to provide that moment where students can laugh and maybe relieve some stress during the day.”

Students said the dogs make a big difference in their days.

“I try to come to every single one,” said Regan Cox, NMU senior nursing student. “If I’m not working it I’m coming to visit the dogs. I really enjoy this because it’s a huge stress reliever, especially around exam time. It’s amazing how much petting a dog can bring your heart rate down and your blood pressure down.”

“I love coming to see the Wildpups,” said Natalie Bordson, NMU senior nursing student. “I don’t have a pet dog, so I think of the Wildpups kind of as my pet dogs. I enjoy coming between class and getting a little stress reliever.”

The NMU Wildpups are scheduled to visit the library five more times this semester. The dogs will be back on Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

