MTU, NMU get top spots in CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) announced Monday the Coaches’ Poll and preseason awards for the 2023-24 season.

Michigan Technological University (MTU) got the top spot over rival Northern Michigan University (NMU) by one point, while Bowling Green State University rounded out the top three.

According to the poll, Michigan Tech tallied 67 points out of a possible 70, including a league-high four first-place votes, while the Wildcats grabbed 66 with 3 first-place votes. Additionally, both universities had athletes named to the All-CCHA preseason team, with MTU’s Blake Pietila snagging a Co-Preseason Player(s) of the Year award.

2023-24 CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Michigan Tech - 67 (4 first-place votes)

Northern Michigan - 66 (3)

Bowling Green - 55

Bemidji State - 49

St. Thomas - 45 (1)

Minnesota State - 45

Ferris State - 36

Lake Superior State - 29

Preseason All-CCHA

Andre Ghantous, SR, F, NMU

Kyle Kukkonen, SO, F, MTU

Austen Swankler, JR, F, BGSU

Ben Wozney, JR, D, BGSU

Josh Zinger, SO, D, NMU

Blake Pietila, SR, G, MTU

Co-Preseason Players of the Year

Austen Swankler, JR, F, BGSU

Blake Pietila, SR, G, MTU

The Wildcats and the Huskies will kick off their first rivalry series of the season on Dec. 8 in Houghton.

