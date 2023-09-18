MTU, NMU get top spots in CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll

File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.
File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.(Michigan Tech Athletics)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) announced Monday the Coaches’ Poll and preseason awards for the 2023-24 season.

Michigan Technological University (MTU) got the top spot over rival Northern Michigan University (NMU) by one point, while Bowling Green State University rounded out the top three.

According to the poll, Michigan Tech tallied 67 points out of a possible 70, including a league-high four first-place votes, while the Wildcats grabbed 66 with 3 first-place votes. Additionally, both universities had athletes named to the All-CCHA preseason team, with MTU’s Blake Pietila snagging a Co-Preseason Player(s) of the Year award.

2023-24 CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Michigan Tech - 67 (4 first-place votes)

Northern Michigan - 66 (3)

Bowling Green - 55

Bemidji State - 49

St. Thomas - 45 (1)

Minnesota State - 45

Ferris State - 36

Lake Superior State - 29

Preseason All-CCHA

Andre Ghantous, SR, F, NMU

Kyle Kukkonen, SO, F, MTU

Austen Swankler, JR, F, BGSU

Ben Wozney, JR, D, BGSU

Josh Zinger, SO, D, NMU

Blake Pietila, SR, G, MTU

Co-Preseason Players of the Year

Austen Swankler, JR, F, BGSU

Blake Pietila, SR, G, MTU

The Wildcats and the Huskies will kick off their first rivalry series of the season on Dec. 8 in Houghton.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in...
Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships
Warmer air looking to move in by Wednesday and Thursday
Dreary weekend with warming trend into upcoming week

Latest News

Heather Wesley joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
September is National Alopecia Areata Awareness Month
2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County
Modern Drift Boutique owner Savannah Sevegney.
Modern Drift Boutique holding BOGO sale to gear up for fall/winter
Ishpeming Mayor Jason Chapman stops by the morning newscast to talk with Mandy Koskela about...
Mayor Jason Chapman stops by to talk about Ishpeming’s Community Listening Session