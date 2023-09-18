Modern Drift Boutique holding BOGO sale to gear up for fall/winter

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the new clothing boutique for a look at what’s in store.
Modern Drift Boutique owner Savannah Sevegney.
Modern Drift Boutique owner Savannah Sevegney.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Need to revamp your closet? There’s a new clothing boutique in Negaunee.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by Modern Drift Boutique on the TV6 Morning News for a look at what’s in store and to chat with owner Savannah Sevegney about her journey to opening.

At just 19 years old, Sevegney is managing college courses and business ownership.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the owner of Modern Drift Boutique, a new women's clothing store in Negaunee.

Modern Drift Boutique sells women’s clothing and accessories.

Sevegney describes the style of clothing as “coastal boho meets Upper Peninsula”.

Sizing runs from small to 3XL.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the owner of Modern Drift Boutique, a new women's clothing store in Negaunee.

To make room for fall/winter inventory, Modern Drift Boutique is hosting a BOGO 20% off sale Tuesday through Saturday.

Modern Drift Boutique is located at 803 Teal Lake Ave. on the corner of US-41.

You can shop the boutique online at moderndriftboutique.square.site.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in...
Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships
Warmer air looking to move in by Wednesday and Thursday
Dreary weekend with warming trend into upcoming week

Latest News

Ishpeming Mayor Jason Chapman stops by the morning newscast to talk with Mandy Koskela about...
Mayor Jason Chapman stops by to talk about Ishpeming’s Community Listening Session
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the owner of Modern Drift Boutique, a new women's clothing store...
Modern Drift Boutique
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the owner of Modern Drift Boutique, a new women's clothing store...
Modern Drift Boutique
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Michigan gas prices rise 9 cents from a week ago