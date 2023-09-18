Modern Drift Boutique holding BOGO sale to gear up for fall/winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Need to revamp your closet? There’s a new clothing boutique in Negaunee.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by Modern Drift Boutique on the TV6 Morning News for a look at what’s in store and to chat with owner Savannah Sevegney about her journey to opening.

At just 19 years old, Sevegney is managing college courses and business ownership.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the owner of Modern Drift Boutique, a new women's clothing store in Negaunee.

Modern Drift Boutique sells women’s clothing and accessories.

Sevegney describes the style of clothing as “coastal boho meets Upper Peninsula”.

Sizing runs from small to 3XL.

To make room for fall/winter inventory, Modern Drift Boutique is hosting a BOGO 20% off sale Tuesday through Saturday.

Modern Drift Boutique is located at 803 Teal Lake Ave. on the corner of US-41.

You can shop the boutique online at moderndriftboutique.square.site.

