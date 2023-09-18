Michigan law enforcement said its still educating drivers on new handsfree driving law

Michigan State Police Cruisers
Michigan State Police Cruisers(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan law enforcement officers say they’re still adjusting to the new hands-free driving law in Michigan.

The law went into effect on June 30.

Right now, the Michigan State Police (MSP) said its goal is still to educate Michigan drivers and out-of-state visitors on the new law. The MSP said it’s still too early to judge if the law works, but troopers said they still notice drivers on their phones.

“When we are off duty or on the road in unmarked vehicles, we are still seeing people on their phones, and they shouldn’t be. They should be making a concerted effort to make sure they are not using their phones when driving. It is for better safety on the roadway, and it is to protect everyone out there,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, MSP 8th District Public Information Officer.

If your car has Bluetooth, Giannunzio recommends taking advantage of it. Otherwise, he said you should wait to use your phone until you stop driving or pull over in an emergency.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in...
Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships
Warmer air looking to move in by Wednesday and Thursday
Dreary weekend with warming trend into upcoming week

Latest News

NMU Wildpup Rosie helps students reduce stress
NMU Wildpups visit Lydia Olson Library for animal-assisted therapy
Baraga Avenue in Marquette was alive with activities as a fundraiser for the Children's Museum.
Children’s Museum throws a city block party
The Loud Acre Farms has opened for the fall season.
Loud Acre Farms corn maze opens for the fall
Liberty Farms hosts a fundraiser for its memorial railway with free food, train rides, and live...
Fundraiser at Neo Wilson Memorial Railway