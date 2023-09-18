Michigan law enforcement said its still educating drivers on new handsfree driving law

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan law enforcement officers say they’re still adjusting to the new hands-free driving law in Michigan.

The law went into effect on June 30.

Right now, the Michigan State Police (MSP) said its goal is still to educate Michigan drivers and out-of-state visitors on the new law. The MSP said it’s still too early to judge if the law works, but troopers said they still notice drivers on their phones.

“When we are off duty or on the road in unmarked vehicles, we are still seeing people on their phones, and they shouldn’t be. They should be making a concerted effort to make sure they are not using their phones when driving. It is for better safety on the roadway, and it is to protect everyone out there,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, MSP 8th District Public Information Officer.

If your car has Bluetooth, Giannunzio recommends taking advantage of it. Otherwise, he said you should wait to use your phone until you stop driving or pull over in an emergency.

