Mayor Jason Chapman stops by to talk about Ishpeming’s Community Listening Session
How to get involved, what to bring to the session, and how directly impacts Ishpeming
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Mayor Jason Chapman stops by the morning newscast to talk with Mandy Koskela about Ishpeming’s Community Listening Session, regularly scheduled Coffee Hour with the Mayor, and State of the City address.
