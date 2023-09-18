Loud Acre Farms corn maze opens for the fall

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Loud Acre Farms is a fourth-generation farm located in Crystal Falls. The owner said it puts the community at the forefront of its farm. This season marks the 4th year being open to the public.

Farm owner Donald Wolak said the goal of the corn maze is to bring more options for families to have fun.

“I lived in Houghton for 17 years. It’s a bigger town, like Marquette, there is stuff to do there like Dee Stadium, Hockey rinks, and biking trails. There is not much of that around here. So it is something in the fall,” said Wolak.

One vendor, Lisa Firnges, brought some of her animals for kids to feed and pet. She also said she hopes bringing her animals will get more kids hands-on experience with farm animals.

“We like to do a lot of stuff for the kids. A lot of kids don’t get to see a lot of farm animals anymore. So we are involved in petting zoos so we try to do a lot of stuff for my kids’ 4H club. I want them to see cows they can milk and learn how to make their own cheese and stuff like that,” said Firnges.

The Loud Acre Farms is open throughout the week from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M. CT. The owners said they open during this time so schools can come to visit.

Wolak said he puts a lot of hard work into preparing the farm for the fall season and the farm attracts people from many different places.

“Weather really doesn’t matter. When people want to come out they come out. We have people from Green Bay, We’ve had people from Kansas, retired people just touring by the highway they stop in. We get them from everywhere,” said Wolak.

The Loud Acre Farms will be open for the fall season until October 29th with a haunted corn maze in October.

