Little Parsley Farm awarded grant for new solar system project

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A farm in Chocolay Township is getting some financial help for a new project.

Little Parsley Farm is a sustainable market farm. They grow using sustainable and organic methods and sell the produce at local farmer’s markets and to restaurants.

The farm has been awarded a grant from the Rural Energy for America Program for $15,000. That money will go towards a new solar panel project.

“It feels great. We’re honored to have this grant awarded to us. The grant covers about 30% of the total project costs, so that’s a big chunk that we don’t have to worry about and this will help to lower our carbon footprint and help us become better stewards of the land.” Tensi Parsons, Little Parsley Farm manager, said.

The solar project will see an 8.4-kilowatt solar system installed in a field on the farm this month.

