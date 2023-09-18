Legislation could impose mandatory limits on number of patients nurses are assigned

UP Health System - Marquette.
UP Health System - Marquette.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New legislation is in committee that would set statewide limits on the number of patients nurses can be assigned.

Two bills in the Michigan legislature address staffing in hospitals. Proponents call the overall package of bills the ‘Michigan Safe Patient Care Act.’ The bill’s language includes limiting the number of patients nurses can be assigned and prohibiting mandatory nurse overtime except under certain circumstances.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association (MHA) says if the limits are mandated, it could restrict access to health care. However, members of the Michigan Nurses Association back the bill and say they’re understaffed and take on too many patients.

“Understaffing, you see long patient wait times in the Emergency Department where people are waiting in the waiting room and such without being seen by a nurse. Our patient ratio is up to seven patients per nurse instead of the proposed one to four patients by the bill,” said Brett Rautio, U.P. Health System - Bell staff council president.

The MHA opposes the legislation. They say the bills will not solve staffing shortages or improve patient outcomes. Instead, it will cause harm to patients and cost Michigan hospitals $1.1 billion to comply with the potential law change, leading to hospital closures and eventually, higher health care costs.

In a statement, the UP Health System - Marquette Spokesperson Janell Larson says

“This bill removes nurse staffing decisions from clinical leaders at the local level and instead creates a one-size-fits-all cookie-cutter mandate for all hospitals in Michigan, regardless of size or location. More patients will be at risk of severe outcomes because they will face longer delays in receiving care, particularly if they can’t be transferred from hospitals that are not equipped to deal with their conditions.”

Rautio says more than 90% of Michigan nurses want the legislation to pass.

“We think this would greatly benefit the state here, bringing back some of the 50,000 nurses right now in the state of Michigan that are licensed and not working, poor patient ratios are the number one reason that nurses are leaving the bedside a poll by the Michigan Nurses Association showed that 93% of nurses in the state would like this bill to pass,” Rautio said.

The bills are currently in committee, and TV6 will continue to follow this story as they move forward.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in...
Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships
Corn Maze sign
Loud Acre Farms corn maze opens for the fall

Latest News

Jewelry experts predict engagements will spike in 2024; Trending Topics: 4 Great Lakes land on...
TV6 First Look at the Web 9/18/2023
The law went into effect on June 30.
Michigan law enforcement said its still educating drivers on new handsfree driving law
The fundraiser will include silent auctions, food and prizes.
RE/MAX to hold fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
During the search, deputies seized 41 grams of Methamphetamine, 1.7 grams of Fentanyl and 1.1...
2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County
James Kamal Itani is currently lodged in the Chippewa County Jail on a $5 million dollar bond.
UPDATE: Florida man who set fire to MSP cruisers arraigned in court, faces multiple felony charges