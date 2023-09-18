Iron County Ducks Unlimited Dinner fundraiser prepares for October event

Iron County Armory
Iron County Armory(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Ducks Unlimited Dinner is kicking off again this October. This year’s dinner event will be held at the Iron County Armory in Iron River. The event will have Silent auctions, raffles, and food. Iron County Chapter Ducks Unlimited Chairman Jeremy Nocerini said this event will raise funds for conservation projects of wetlands.

He also said Wetlands are a major environmental benefit.

“Wetlands are very important for overall environmental health. They help filter out toxins and all wildlife and birds benefit from wetlands. So I think what Ducks is doing i very beneficial for everyone and all wildlife,” said Nocerini.

The Ducks Unlimited Dinner tickets are available online.

