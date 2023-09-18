InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in...
Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships
Warmer air looking to move in by Wednesday and Thursday
Dreary weekend with warming trend into upcoming week

Latest News

Heather Wesley joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
September is National Alopecia Areata Awareness Month
2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County
Modern Drift Boutique owner Savannah Sevegney.
Modern Drift Boutique holding BOGO sale to gear up for fall/winter
Ishpeming Mayor Jason Chapman stops by the morning newscast to talk with Mandy Koskela about...
Mayor Jason Chapman stops by to talk about Ishpeming’s Community Listening Session
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Michigan gas prices rise 9 cents from a week ago