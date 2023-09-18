Hurley Police seeks information following string of vehicle break-ins

The Hurley Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals responsible...
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Public officials in Hurley are seeking the public’s help after a string of break-ins Sunday night.

The Hurley Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals responsible for numerous vehicle break-ins and vandalism that occurred overnight between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Sunday in the City of Hurley.

Police are asking citizens to check their security cameras for anything suspicious and report to law enforcement if they have seen or heard anything.

