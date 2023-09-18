Holy Name Catholic School receives donation from Daniel J. Kobasic Foundation

Krystal C. Kobasic, daughter of the late Daniel J. Kobasic, gives the $352,000 donation check to Interim Administrator Jeffery Sierpien.(Holy Name Catholic School)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba recently received a large donation dedicated to teacher salaries.

The Daniel J. Kobasic Foundation awarded the school the $352,000 donation. The money will be used to raise teacher salaries at Holy Name to match those at local public schools.

Administrators say this helps them recruit new faculty and ensure they retain current teachers.

“The assistance that we receive from this foundation greatly assisted us in getting the kind of talent that we’re looking for,” said Jeffery Sierpien, Holy Name Catholic School interim administrator. “We’re looking for top-tier teachers.”

Sierpien said the endowment allows them to use other donations in different areas of the school, including curriculum expansion and building renovations.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

