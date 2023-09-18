Fundraiser at Neo Wilson Memorial Railway

Liberty farms hosted a fundraiser at its railway where they had free food, train rides, and...
Liberty farms hosted a fundraiser at its railway where they had free food, train rides, and music by Neo Lives.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, Liberty Farms put on a fundraiser for its Neo Memorial Railway in Skandia.

Eventgoers had free access to train rides, snacks, and live music. The music was provided by the band Neo Lives. This band was established in honor of Neo after his death in 2022.

The Railway President said the fundraising was done in a casual style, where attendees donated what they wanted.

“You know [the fundraiser has] been great, and without people and without loving each other really what is there?” Asked Neo Wilson Memorial Railway President Paul Wilson “You know living miserable is not fun. Even though we’ve gone through a little misery we’re just trying to spread the love.”

The Neo Wilson Memorial Railway hopes to one day make their railway a tourist attraction for everyone to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
Central Michigan's Trey Jones plays during an NCAA Football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in...
How to Watch the Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Penn State in the first half of an NCAA...
How to Watch the Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Michigan State Police
MSP seeks public assistance with Manistique breaking and entering

Latest News

Corn Maze sign
Loud Acre Farms corn maze opens for the fall
Baraga Avenue in Marquette was alive with activities as a fundraiser for the Children's Museum.
Children’s Museum throws a city block party
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Loud Acre Farms opens for season, Iron Co. Ducks Unlimited Dinner tickets on sale soon
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Loud Acre Farms opens for season, Iron Co. Ducks Unlimited Dinner tickets on sale soon