Fundraiser at Neo Wilson Memorial Railway

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, Liberty Farms put on a fundraiser for its Neo Memorial Railway in Skandia.

Eventgoers had free access to train rides, snacks, and live music. The music was provided by the band Neo Lives. This band was established in honor of Neo after his death in 2022.

The Railway President said the fundraising was done in a casual style, where attendees donated what they wanted.

“You know [the fundraiser has] been great, and without people and without loving each other really what is there?” Asked Neo Wilson Memorial Railway President Paul Wilson “You know living miserable is not fun. Even though we’ve gone through a little misery we’re just trying to spread the love.”

The Neo Wilson Memorial Railway hopes to one day make their railway a tourist attraction for everyone to enjoy.

