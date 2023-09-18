Cool start to the week before warming up to the end of summer

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Cool but pleasant over Upper Michigan Monday evening as high pressure settles over Lake Superior, before a ridging jet stream up over North Central Canada allows for a warm rebound (but increasing rain and thunderstorm chances) to the last days of summer in the region.

Tonight: Few to scattered clouds with patchy morning fog plus patchy frost inland east; south winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 50s (colder eastern interior, less chilly near the Great Lakes)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a stray afternoon shower west; south winds gusting around 20 mph

>Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s (cooler nearshore, warmer interior west)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 70s/Isolated 80s Inland

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty light occasional moderate showers, isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/Few 80s Inland

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers; breezy

>Highs: 70s/Few 80s Inland

Saturday, First Day of Fall: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers; breezy

>Highs: 70s/Isolated 80s Inland

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms mainly west; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s

