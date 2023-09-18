Cool start to the week before warming up to the end of summer
Some high temperatures reaching the 80s past midweek with end-of-summer warmup.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
Cool but pleasant over Upper Michigan Monday evening as high pressure settles over Lake Superior, before a ridging jet stream up over North Central Canada allows for a warm rebound (but increasing rain and thunderstorm chances) to the last days of summer in the region.
Tonight: Few to scattered clouds with patchy morning fog plus patchy frost inland east; south winds 5-15 mph
>Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 50s (colder eastern interior, less chilly near the Great Lakes)
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a stray afternoon shower west; south winds gusting around 20 mph
>Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s (cooler nearshore, warmer interior west)
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: 70s/Isolated 80s Inland
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty light occasional moderate showers, isolated thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s/Few 80s Inland
Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers; breezy
>Highs: 70s/Few 80s Inland
Saturday, First Day of Fall: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers; breezy
>Highs: 70s/Isolated 80s Inland
Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms mainly west; breezy and cooler
>Highs: 60s/70
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers; cooler
>Highs: 60s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.