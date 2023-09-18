Construction starts on US-41 and Lakeshore Drive roundabout in Ishpeming

Construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of US-41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming began Monday.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers going through Ishpeming on US-41 will soon notice fewer lanes as a new roundabout is built.

Construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of US-41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming began Monday. MDOT is working with the city to complete the project.

Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini said he wants to see safer highway travel through Ishpeming.

“In the past, there have been at least 18 fatalities in that intersection and several other very serious accidents have occurred,” Cugini said.

A detour is now in place that will impact anyone driving to UP Health System Bell. The detour route off US-41 is Country Lane and River Parkway to get to North Lakeshore Drive.

“There is a temporary stop light in place there that will give people a better opportunity to turn on and off the highway,” Dan Weingarten, MDOT U.P. communications representative.

The project will cost about $6.5 million. MDOT will pay for the roundabout. Its goal is to have a fully functional roundabout in place by October 2024.

Weingarten said detours for North and South Lakeshore Drive will be created, but no detour for drivers traveling on US-41 will be necessary.

“We will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction on M-28/US-41 for the entire project. We will not have to detour traffic off the state highway,” Weingarten said.

The detours will be removed during the winter but will return come spring. Cugini said in Ishpeming alone, more than $24 million worth of road construction is needed.

He hopes this is just the beginning of major construction going forward.

“We have city infrastructure that is anywhere from 60 to 90 years old. The life expectancy is about 40 to 50 years,” Cugini said.

Weingarten said US-41 travel will drop to one lane in each direction when heavy machinery arrives within a week. He asks drivers to remain vigilant and cautious when traveling through the work zone this fall.

