Children’s Museum throws a city block party

Baraga Avenue in Marquette was alive with activities as a fundraiser for the Children's Museum.
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Earlier Sunday the Children’s Museum had a fundraiser with its first-ever Baraga Block Party.

This party was on Baraga Avenue in Marquette. Adults had free admission, but children required a wristband. The wristband allowed guests to participate in the party’s many activities.

The Museum’s Executive Director said that this is the final fundraiser for its Ninas Neighborhood Campaign. Even TV6′S News Director Andrew LaCombe got involved in the dunk tank.

This campaign was started to help the Museum become debt-free.

“We were really excited going into this. We had some great sponsorships from Northern Michigan University, Northbound Thrivent Group, and Prime Specialty Contracting that really pushed and helped us to make this event as great as it is,” said Executive Director of the UP Children’s Museum Jessica Hanley “And because of it we are super lucky the turnout has been awesome. We sold over 300 wristbands already, which is wonderful. All adults are free so who knows how many people are actually here.”

The Children’s Museum hopes to throw this party every year.

