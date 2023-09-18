BGSU hockey coach on administrative leave, three players suspended after alleged hazing incident

BGSU says it received a report of an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event that involved athletes on the BGSU hockey team.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University has placed the head coach of its hockey team on administrative leave and three hockey players on interim suspension as the university investigates an alleged hazing incident.

“Immediately upon receiving a report of alleged hazing, the university notified local law enforcement and initiated its own investigation,” said the university. “BGSU has placed three students on interim suspension from the team. Additionally, Head Coach Ty Eigner has been placed on administrative leave, pending a full review.”

According to BGSU, Curtis Carr has been named interim head coach and William Switaj has been appointed to serve in an interim advisory capacity.

“Through our commitment – both on campus and across the state – the university remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate hazing,” said BGSU. “Our community continues to embrace a culture of accountability, and we continue to be grateful for those who report concerns.”

