Airline passenger complained of camera placed in bathroom, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police escorted a flight attendant from an American Airlines passenger jet after a complaint of a camera allegedly placed in a bathroom aboard the aircraft.

Passengers aboard American Airlines flight 1441 flying from Charlotte to Boston reported to local media that a woman reported her teenage daughter noticed the camera in the first-class lavatory.

Law enforcement officers met the plane at the gate after it landed Sept. 2.

Massachusetts State Police initially reported to WSOC-TV in North Carolina that the episode involved a juvenile, a flight attendant and a cell phone. But State Police later deferred to the FBI as the primary investigating agency because the episode happened in the air, where the FBI has jurisdiction. An FBI spokesperson said the agency had no comment on Friday.

“We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in...
Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships
Warmer air looking to move in by Wednesday and Thursday
Dreary weekend with warming trend into upcoming week

Latest News

Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, waits for the judge to...
Marilyn Manson pleads no contest to blowing nose on videographer, gets fine, community service
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A ‘person of interest’ has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy