64,000 generators recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.
Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators in the midst of hurricane season.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the generators pose a fire and burn risk.

The agency said there have been at least three incidents “resulting in severe burn injuries.”

The units were mostly sold from April 2011 through June 2023.

The recall comes during the hurricane season, a time when many generators are used in the aftermath of storms.

The year’s Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in...
Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships
Warmer air looking to move in by Wednesday and Thursday
Dreary weekend with warming trend into upcoming week

Latest News

In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. The school says it wasn’t discrimination
Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic Ocean and currently is no threat to land.
Hurricane Nigel to become a major hurricane this week, forecasters say
Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
4 of 9 juveniles who escaped from Pennsylvania detention center are in custody, state police say
FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew...
Trial of 3 Washington officers charged with murder, manslaughter in death of Black man set to begin