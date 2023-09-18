4 Great Lakes land on list of most picturesque landscapes in America

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - A company specializing in creating wall art from customer photos released its list of the most picturesque landscapes in America.

According to experts at Storyboards, they used Instagram data to analyze the number of hashtags for various landscapes in America to discover which are the most picturesque.

Storyboards experts say Lake Michigan landed in second place with a hashtag count of 2,788,904. With a length of 307 miles and a width of 118 miles, Lake Michigan is the third-biggest lake in America and the fifth-largest in the world. The lake is also home to an abundance of natural habitats.

In fourth place is Lake Superior, which has 1,157,663 hashtags on Instagram. Known as the largest freshwater lake in the world, Lake Superior is situated on the border between the U.S. and Canada. It contains 10% of the world’s freshwater and due to little organic material, the water is incredibly clear.

Taking the fifth spot on the list is Lake Ontario at 1,007,124 Instagram hashtags. Lake Ontario’s shoreline is 712 miles long, including the 1,864 islands along it.

Lake Huron is in eighth place and sees a total of 560,434 Instagram hashtags. Lake Huron, which is the fourth largest lake in the world, has many stunning dunes and wetlands alongside plenty of lighthouses. It is also home to over 30,000 islands.

See the full list below.

Lake Tahoe, 2,986,225 hashtags. Lake Michigan, 2,788,904 hashtags. Clearwater Beach, 1,298,877 hashtags. Lake Superior, 1,157,663 hashtags. Lake Ontario, 1,007,124 hashtags. Waikiki Beach, 969,640 hashtags. Lake Norman, 640,978 hashtags. Lake Huron, 560,434 hashtags. Lake Powell, 456,329 hashtags. Mojave Desert, 429,066 hashtags.

This information was provided by Storyboards, a company of experts with a vision to help others create unique works of art and turn moments into memories.

