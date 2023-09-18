2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada

An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race collided.(KRNV-DT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Other details weren’t immediately available, and the names of the pilots who died weren’t immediately released.

The association’s board of directors and the T-6 class president said they were working to notify relatives of the dead pilots about the crash, which occurred during the final day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
Central Michigan's Trey Jones plays during an NCAA Football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in...
How to Watch the Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Penn State in the first half of an NCAA...
How to Watch the Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Michigan State Police
MSP seeks public assistance with Manistique breaking and entering

Latest News

Corn Maze sign
Loud Acre Farms corn maze opens for the fall
Liberty farms hosted a fundraiser at its railway where they had free food, train rides, and...
Fundraiser at Neo Wilson Memorial Railway
Baraga Avenue in Marquette was alive with activities as a fundraiser for the Children's Museum.
Children’s Museum throws a city block party
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy