2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County

AURORA, Wis. (WLUC) - Two men were arrested for possessing drugs and firearms early Sunday morning in Aurora, Wisconsin.

At 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Florence County deputies executed a search warrant at 886 Lakeview Drive.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Cody Freeman and 76-year-old Ronnee Pietrantonio were taken into custody.

During the search, deputies seized 41 grams of methamphetamine, 1.7 grams of fentanyl and 1.1 grams of crack/cocaine and two firearms.

Deputies were assisted by members of the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Integrity paramedics. Authorities say these types of arrests are the results of K9 work and collaboration with surrounding law enforcement agencies and drug task forces.

