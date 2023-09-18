2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two women were seriously injured in a dog attack Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The owner of the two Cane Corso mix dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight, officers said.

A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs, according to the CMPD. Another woman tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dogs were surrendered to Animal Care and Control and were euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Both animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, officers said.

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in...
Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships
Corn Maze sign
Loud Acre Farms corn maze opens for the fall

Latest News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Jewelry experts predict engagements will spike in 2024; Trending Topics: 4 Great Lakes land on...
TV6 First Look at the Web 9/18/2023
The law went into effect on June 30.
Michigan law enforcement said its still educating drivers on new handsfree driving law
The fundraiser will include silent auctions, food and prizes.
RE/MAX to hold fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
During the search, deputies seized 41 grams of Methamphetamine, 1.7 grams of Fentanyl and 1.1...
2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County