Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash

The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in...
The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in Ishpeming Township (File Photo)(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcyclist with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital after a car struck him in Ishpeming Township.

On Sunday around noon, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a personal injury crash. It involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in Ishpeming Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old Marquette man entered the intersection northbound on Lilac Street when his car struck a 56-year-old motorcyclist of Republic, traveling westbound on Randall Drive.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to U.P. Health Systems-Marquette for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Ishpeming Township Fire/EMS, Ishpeming Police Department, Michigan State Police, UPHS Marquette, and Anttila’s Towing.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
Central Michigan's Trey Jones plays during an NCAA Football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in...
How to Watch the Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Penn State in the first half of an NCAA...
How to Watch the Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Michigan State Police
MSP seeks public assistance with Manistique breaking and entering

Latest News

Due to weather, organizer Cindy Bintner said the event had to relocate to the Miracle of Life...
The Delta County Community Unites for the 15th Annual End the Silence Suicide Prevention Walk
The Knights Templar is a Christian-oriented fraternal organization founded in the 11th century.
The Knights Templar dedicate a new Commandery in Iron Mountain
Owners said the patch has around 90 different varieties of pumpkin including all colors except...
Porath Pumpkin Patch Open for Business in Bark River
The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships