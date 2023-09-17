Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcyclist with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital after a car struck him in Ishpeming Township.

On Sunday around noon, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a personal injury crash. It involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in Ishpeming Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old Marquette man entered the intersection northbound on Lilac Street when his car struck a 56-year-old motorcyclist of Republic, traveling westbound on Randall Drive.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to U.P. Health Systems-Marquette for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Ishpeming Township Fire/EMS, Ishpeming Police Department, Michigan State Police, UPHS Marquette, and Anttila’s Towing.

