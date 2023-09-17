Porath Pumpkin Patch Open for Business in Bark River

These are some of the many pumpkins for purchase at the Porath Pumpkin Patch.
These are some of the many pumpkins for purchase at the Porath Pumpkin Patch.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -The Porath family said their pumpkin patch in Bark River is the perfect place this fall season.

Owners said the patch has around 90 different varieties of pumpkins including all colors except purple and black. The Porath Pumpkin Patch officially opened last week, and the family said sometimes they let customers pet their animals. Two pumpkin patch helpers who happen to be the owners’ daughters said they both have their own favorite pumpkin.

“Mine is probably the peanut pumpkin over there because it looks like it has peanuts on it and that’s why we call it the peanut pumpkin and it’s like pink,” Lillianna Porath said.

“I like the decorated ones and I kind of like the ones that are pink, but I don’t really know their name,” Annabelle Porath said.

Owners also said the only issue about the harvest this season has been the fact that it’s been very dry outside. They also said the pumpkin patch will stay open through Halloween, but it’s first come, first serve. The farm’s address is 5299 F Rd Bark River Bark River, MI 49807.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
Central Michigan's Trey Jones plays during an NCAA Football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in...
How to Watch the Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Michigan State Police
MSP seeks public assistance with Manistique breaking and entering

Latest News

This is a picture of the 15th annual End the Silence Suicide Prevention Walk.
The Delta County Community Unites for the 15th Annual End the Silence Suicide Prevention Walk
The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships
Annual Ford Airport Day featured fun for the whole family.
Annual Ford Airport Day raises money for youth aviation program
The Knights Templar is a Christian-oriented fraternal organization founded in the 11th century.
The Knights Templar dedicate a new Commandery in Iron Mountain