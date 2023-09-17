Porath Pumpkin Patch Open for Business in Bark River

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -The Porath family said their pumpkin patch in Bark River is the perfect place this fall season.

Owners said the patch has around 90 different varieties of pumpkins including all colors except purple and black. The Porath Pumpkin Patch officially opened last week, and the family said sometimes they let customers pet their animals. Two pumpkin patch helpers who happen to be the owners’ daughters said they both have their own favorite pumpkin.

“Mine is probably the peanut pumpkin over there because it looks like it has peanuts on it and that’s why we call it the peanut pumpkin and it’s like pink,” Lillianna Porath said.

“I like the decorated ones and I kind of like the ones that are pink, but I don’t really know their name,” Annabelle Porath said.

Owners also said the only issue about the harvest this season has been the fact that it’s been very dry outside. They also said the pumpkin patch will stay open through Halloween, but it’s first come, first serve. The farm’s address is 5299 F Rd Bark River Bark River, MI 49807.

