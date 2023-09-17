The Delta County Community Unites for the 15th Annual End the Silence Suicide Prevention Walk

This is a picture of the 15th annual End the Silence Suicide Prevention Walk.
This is a picture of the 15th annual End the Silence Suicide Prevention Walk.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, hundreds walked with matching shirts in Escanaba for the 15th annual End the silence suicide Prevention walk.

Due to weather, organizer Cindy Bintner said the event had to relocate to the Miracle of Life building at the U.P. fairgrounds in Escanaba. She also said this year’s guest speaker is Jordan DeMay’s mother.

“Jennifer Buta is coming to tell her story about her son Jordan which is a big story right now with the sextortion and she’s coming, and she is very willing to share her story.”

Bintner said participants of all ages came to raise awareness of the importance of suicide prevention. She also said this year the event has nine informational booths.

“We have the Veteran Affairs, OSF we have a victim service unit, and the Delta County task force, Self-reflections for counseling and celebrating recovery,” Bintner said. “There are Just a lot of resources for people to find out information if they are worried about their loved one.”

Another organizer, Nicole Potokar, expressed how this event is also a fundraiser for the Delta County suicide prevention task force.

“They use the funds and then it goes through Delta County to raise awareness in prevention programs through schools and they have even worked with law enforcement,” Potokar said. “They have done presentations and they have had events where you can home and get educated.

Potokar said they hope young adults and children leave with one other important message.

“You don’t need to end your life if you’re in trouble or you’re going through a season right and it doesn’t need to end and it’s ok to ask for help,” Potokar said.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to dialhelp.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
Central Michigan's Trey Jones plays during an NCAA Football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in...
How to Watch the Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Michigan State Police
MSP seeks public assistance with Manistique breaking and entering

Latest News

These are some of the many pumpkins for purchase at the Porath Pumpkin Patch.
Porath Pumpkin Patch Open for Business in Bark River
The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships
Annual Ford Airport Day featured fun for the whole family.
Annual Ford Airport Day raises money for youth aviation program
The Knights Templar is a Christian-oriented fraternal organization founded in the 11th century.
The Knights Templar dedicate a new Commandery in Iron Mountain