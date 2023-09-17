The Delta County Community Unites for the 15th Annual End the Silence Suicide Prevention Walk

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, hundreds walked with matching shirts in Escanaba for the 15th annual End the silence suicide Prevention walk.

Due to weather, organizer Cindy Bintner said the event had to relocate to the Miracle of Life building at the U.P. fairgrounds in Escanaba. She also said this year’s guest speaker is Jordan DeMay’s mother.

“Jennifer Buta is coming to tell her story about her son Jordan which is a big story right now with the sextortion and she’s coming, and she is very willing to share her story.”

Bintner said participants of all ages came to raise awareness of the importance of suicide prevention. She also said this year the event has nine informational booths.

“We have the Veteran Affairs, OSF we have a victim service unit, and the Delta County task force, Self-reflections for counseling and celebrating recovery,” Bintner said. “There are Just a lot of resources for people to find out information if they are worried about their loved one.”

Another organizer, Nicole Potokar, expressed how this event is also a fundraiser for the Delta County suicide prevention task force.

“They use the funds and then it goes through Delta County to raise awareness in prevention programs through schools and they have even worked with law enforcement,” Potokar said. “They have done presentations and they have had events where you can home and get educated.

Potokar said they hope young adults and children leave with one other important message.

“You don’t need to end your life if you’re in trouble or you’re going through a season right and it doesn’t need to end and it’s ok to ask for help,” Potokar said.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to dialhelp.org.

