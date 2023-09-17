Cloudy skies with occasional drizzle for Sunday and warmer weather this week

Warming air with 70s by Thursday and Friday
Warming air with 70s by Thursday and Friday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Cloudy skies withe occasional sun and light rainfall is in the forecast for Sunday with cloudy skies Monday. Conditions will remain mostly calm for the next few days as temperatures are looking to rise into the 70s by Wednesday. Warm air from the southwest will move in by late Tuesday warming the region up to the 70s with possible 80s on Thursday for some isolated areas. But chances of rain rise on Thursday with spotty rain in the central and western counties.

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies; occasional drizzle near Lake Superior

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; mostly seasonal with occasional breeze

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; warming air

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain in the afternoon and warm

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered showers in the western and central counties

>Highs: Low 70s near shore; Mid to High 70s inland

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies;

>Highs: 70s

Temperatures looking to rise into the 70s and possible 80s by Thursday
Mostly cloudy weekend with warmer air next week
Warmer air looking to move in by Wednesday and Thursday
Dreary weekend with warming trend into upcoming week
Afternoon pop-up showers, storms with breaks of sunshine as a cooldown develops later this...
Sunny breaks with a pop-up shower, storm this weekend
Highest rainfall will be in the western counties near an inch of rain
Scattered rain for a couple days with cooler air next week