No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle

By Clint McLeod
Sep. 16, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Just after 2 p.m. ET Saturday, The Marquette City Fire Department was called to 10 Peter White Drive on Presque Isle for a cliff rescue. Dispatch information stated that the individual was uninjured, but was unable to climb back up.

First responders on the scene were able to make contact with the individual, who was hanging from the rocks about halfway down the cliff face. A rope rescue was initiated.

Marquette Fire Department personnel set up main and belay lines while two members put on harnesses. One MFD rescuer was lowered over the cliff edge and was able to secure a “pick off harness” onto the victim. A 4 to 1 raising system was secured onto the main line and both the individual and rescuer were raised to safety.

The individual who had fallen was assessed by UPHS ambulance crew and refused any treatment or transportation.

MFD was assisted on the scene by the Marquette Police Department and the UPHS 140 unit

